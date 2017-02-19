Two women were arrested and charged with child neglect after two toddlers were found wandering a Keys trailer park alone late Friday night, authorities say.

A deputy responded to Roy’s Trailer Park shortly around midnight after a tow truck driver reported seeing the small children wandering around by themselves, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A MCSO report states the girls, both 2 years old, were crying and appeared to be cold. One was nude and the other was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear. The deputy got a towel out of his car to cover the nude child and began searching for someone responsible for the children.

Jessica Saintil, 24, and Yveline Saintal, 23, showed up a short time later and said they were the ones responsible for the children.

Upon investigation, the two women, who said they had been drinking alcohol, left the children alone in a nearby trailer while they went to visit friends. The women told police they were only gone a short time and when they returned, they found the door to the trailer open and the children gone.

Both women were arrested on charges of child neglect.