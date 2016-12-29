Kids Robbed at Lemonade Stand in Southwest Florida

Two 9-year olds running a lemonade stand in Hillsborought County were robbed by two teens. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two teenagers in Hillsborough County were arrested Wednesday after police say they robbed two 9-year olds running a lemonade stand. One of the kids who was operating the stand said the teens took $13.41 and an Ipod.

Lucas Jolly, 9, just wanted to make some money with the lemonade stand at his apartment complex. “My mom was making limeonade with limes and then I thought of making a lemonade stand,” said Lucas.

The 9-year-old got some help from other kids in the neighborhood. “They started bringing out chairs, they had some balloons set up, they even had construction paper writing how much,” said Lucas’s mother Jacqyeline Jolly.

But, then things went sour at the stand when two teens robbed the mini entrepreneurs.

His mother was close by and heard the children screaming. She called 911 and the teens were quickly arrested.

“I did pretty well. I made $13.41 and then I got robbed by two people. They took all the money and then they took my I-pod,” said Lucas.

Nineteen-year-old Deante Small was charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching. A 16-year-old girl was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor petit theft.

Deputies were not able to recover the stolen cash or Ipod.

The kids didn't let the robbery keep them from selling lemonade. They were back at the stand the next day. “I just want to make some money,” said Lucas.