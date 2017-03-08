Kitten Cuddlers Wanted At Miami-Dade Animal Services

Love kittens? Love to cuddle? You may be the purrfect candidate for the Miami-Dade Animal Services Kitten Cuddler Program.

The Pet Adoption and Protection Center is recruiting foster parents to care for orphaned newborn kittens until they are ready for adoption.

Animal Services said it will train cuddlers bottle feeding and general care of kittens. Training sessions will be held on Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Cuddlers will receive care kits that include heating pads, feeding bottles and kitten milk replacer.

"Abandoned newborn kittens are an unfortunate rite of spring and we need the help of the community," said Alex Muñoz, Director of Miami-Dade Animal Services. "Engaging and empowering the community to play an active role is a key component of our lifesaving efforts."

Animal Services will schedule veterinary visits for the kittens to receive booster vaccines and general wellness care.

To become a Kitten Cuddler Foster parent, send an email to asdfoster@miamidade.gov and write "Kitten Cuddler" in the subject line.