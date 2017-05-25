RAW VIDEO: Surveillance footage released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows a naked man stealing a truck with a large swan sculpture in the back from a cold storage in Lakeland.

Authorities in Florida are searching for a large swan sculpture they say was stolen by a naked man with a five-gallon bucket who was caught on camera pulling off the heist.

The black and white "Aspyre" swan was stolen from a cold storage business in Lakeland in the evening hours of May 19, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook Post.

The sheriff's office released surveillance footage of the naked suspect carrying the bucket into the business. Moments later, the suspect drove out of the business in a pickup truck with the $25,000 swan in the back, authorities said.

The truck was later recovered in Hillsborough County and the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Ronald Thompson, was arrested, authorities said.

But the five-foot tall swan remains missing. Anyone who knows where it may be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200.