    RAW VIDEO: Surveillance footage released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows a naked man stealing a truck with a large swan sculpture in the back from a cold storage in Lakeland.

    Authorities in Florida are searching for a large swan sculpture they say was stolen by a naked man with a five-gallon bucket who was caught on camera pulling off the heist.

    The black and white "Aspyre" swan was stolen from a cold storage business in Lakeland in the evening hours of May 19, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook Post.

    The sheriff's office released surveillance footage of the naked suspect carrying the bucket into the business. Moments later, the suspect drove out of the business in a pickup truck with the $25,000 swan in the back, authorities said.

    The truck was later recovered in Hillsborough County and the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Ronald Thompson, was arrested, authorities said.

    But the five-foot tall swan remains missing. Anyone who knows where it may be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200.

    Published 6 minutes ago

