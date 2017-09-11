Massive Trees Down in Hollywood UP NEXT XMassive Trees Down in HollywoodLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/Large-Trees-Down-in-Hollywood_Miami-443830793.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcmiami.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=443830793&videoID=GR2Pyiv3WvdD&origin=nbcmiami.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC 6 Reporter Michael Spears shows you some of the damage done in the City of Hollywood.Published 44 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters