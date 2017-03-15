The South Florida lawyer who made national headlines when his pants caught on fire while he was speaking to a jury was back in court today for the first time since the flames sparked.

During the hearing for the client he represents, a Miami-Dade judge talked about the incident when 28-year-old Stephen Gutierrez's pants caught fire.

The judge wants Gutierrez to step aside from the case so that another attorney can take over.

Gutierrez had previously said that the battery to an e-cigarette in his pocket sparked, causing the incident.