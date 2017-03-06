Jimmy Buffett performs at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for CBS Radio)

For those who love the music of legendary South Florida resident Jimmy Buffett but are getting close to retirement age, the musician is giving “Parrotheads” a chance to continue the free spirt lifestyle well into their golden years.

An agreement reached last week between the singer’s company and Minto Communities is bringing to life a Margartiaville-themed retirement community to the state of Florida. Called “Latitude Margaritaville”, the community is set to open in 2018 near Daytona Beach and will cater to those 55 years of age and older.

"Inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife," said the community's website.

According to NBC affiliate WESH-TV, the $1 billion project will create 7,000 homes in the community. Current plans include a Town Center featuring a fitness center, indoor and outdoor dining with signature Margaritaville food and beverage as well as access to a private beachfront club set on the Atlantic Ocean.