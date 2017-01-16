WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is shown on the 44th anniversary of King's assassination April 4, 2012 in Washington, DC. Today marks the first time that the fateful day was remembered at the newly opened memorial in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Across South Florida, many government services and operations will be taking Monday off to celebrate the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Government offices at the local, state and national level are closed for the day, as are schools, post offices and most banks.

Transit services in Miami-Dade and Broward County will be running on a normal schedule, as will the Tri-Rail line. Trash collection will be on a normal schedule in Broward, while Miami-Dade residents will only have recycling picked up Monday.

If you’re looking for something free to do this holiday, you're in luck. Several national parks are not charging for entry today.

Some of them locally include the Everglades or Dry Tortugas National Park to name a few.