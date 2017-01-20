Local Sock Sales Help the Homeless

It’s surprising to hear, but homeless shelters say socks are the most requested and least donated item of clothing.

With that in mind, popular Florida ski shop Peter Glenn donated 1,200 pairs of socks to His House Children’s Home in Miami Gardens Thursday.

The dropoff was the culmination of a promotion in Peter Glenn’s Florida locations, where the sale of each pair of Lift23 socks provided one pair for a local child in need (much like the long-running “one for one” shoe campaign by TOMS).

“We are so thankful that Lift 23 and Peter Glenn have chosen to partner with His House,” said Sandra Sanchez, Development Department Manager at His House Children’s Home. “Our kids are always in need of socks and they love the ones Lift 23 gave them.”

And there’s a bonus to this charitable endeavor.

Peter Glenn says that many employees expressed interest in visiting His House Children’s Home and doing more to help in the future.