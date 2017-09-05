Barbara Sharief met with the media as the county continues to monitor the now category 5 storm. (Published 5 hours ago)

South Floridians waited in long lines at stores and gas stations Tuesday as they bought up water, food, fuel and other supplies ahead of a possible hit from the powerful Hurricane Irma.

Long lines stretched outside Costco stores in Miami Lakes and Pembroke Pines as shoppers stocked up in anticipation of the storm. Water shelves were bare at several Publix and Sedanos locations and at other grocery stores.

"I think they should be prepared. You can always use the stuff another time, I really think you should be prepared," shopper Julie Krebs said.

At a Winn Dixie on 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale, workers were trying to keep up with the demand by bringing in a shipment of more water Tuesday night, but some shoppers were ahead of the curve.

"We have supplies ready before the season even hits and that's what most people should be doing but unfortunately everyone doesn't," Ed Scheffler said.

At Home Depot stores, including one in Miami Gardens, there was a rush on plywood as homeowners prepared to board up houses. Others were buying supplies like batteries.

"You never know what can happen, so it's better to be safe than sorry," Home Depot shopper Christian Tavarez said.

At Ready Mix Concrete and Pumping Service in Doral, people were making sandbags. The owner gave away sandbags for free until they ran out, then gave away the sand to anyone with a bag.

"We were looking at sand at Lowe's and it was $5 a pack and we were able to get 10 packs per house at no home so we're really grateful for them," Lily Lopez said.