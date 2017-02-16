Crash near the intersection of Northwest 194 Street and Northwest 37 Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Rescue crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident Thursday night in Miami Gardens that claimed the life of one individual.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash occurred near the intersection of Northwest 194th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue.

Authorities are reporting that six vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was killed. MDFR says eight people were transported to nearby hospitals, including one child.

