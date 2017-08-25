A Florida International University student, who's battled a rare form of cancer, won't have to worry about tuition for at least a few years with the help of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Juan Dosio has battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma-- a cancer that affects the immune system-- for two years.

On Friday, the Make-A-Wish foundation granted the FIU student his wish: paying a year of tuition with a $10,000 check.

"I was not expecting this at all," Juan said.

The university made it a special moment Friday, with the university president, football players, cheerleaders and more stopping by for the announcement.

Juan is now in remission, but must make monthly visits to the doctor's office. His wish was to make it easier for his family-- financially.

"I've depended [on] a lot of them; it's very nice to take this pressure off of them," he said.

But that was technically the physics major's second wish.

"Build a nuclear fusion reactor, of all things, he even had a parts list and a shopping list," said Shareef Malnik with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

FIU is also stepping up by covering tuition and fees for Juan's junior and senior years.

"To be able to help him and his family-- it's a great way to end the first week of school here at FIU," said university President Mark Rosenberg.

And the help will go a long way.

"I get to really go in head-first into my studies and not have to worry about financial pressure anymore," Juan said.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida said it's the first time in its history that someone has wished for a college education here at FIU.