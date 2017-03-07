Man Accused in 2 Separate Sexual Batteries in Miami-Dade

A South Florida man is facing charges after he was arrested in connection with the sexual battery of two women in Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Jose Manuel Migenes, 52, is charged with armed sexual battery, sexual battery and burglary with assault or battery in the separate incidents, according to Miami-Dade Police arrest reports.

Migenes was being held without bond Tuesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. He appeared in bond court Tuesday where he was appointed a public defender.

"This is pretty violent," Judge Mindy Glazer said during the hearing for the recent case.

According to an arrest report, the 49-year-old victim was walking home from work on Southwest 88th Street near 157th Avenue back on Feb. 21 when Migenes pulled alongside her in a truck and asked if she wanted a ride.

She said no and Migenes offered her $20, the report said. When she crossed the street to get away, Migenes got out of the truck and ran after her, the report said.

Migenes pushed her into some bushes and told her to kiss him but she refused, the report said. He said he had a knife and would stab her, so she complied, the report said. While they were in the bushes Migenes sexually battered the woman, who was able to flee the scene, the report said.

The report said the woman went to a hospital and police were able to identify Migenes using DNA from a rape kit, the report said.

The other sexual battery Migenes is facing charges for happened Feb. 24 and involved a 71-year-old victim, police said. According to the report, Migenes entered the woman's home and sexually battered her before fleeing the home.