A man is accused of beating his 22-year-old girlfriend to death at a home in Coconut Creek, police say.

On Friday, officers responded to the home, located at 4105 West Atlantic Boulevard, regarding a female not breathing.

Sanjay Johnson, 23, called 911 and told the operator that his girlfriend, Tiffonia Davids, was not feeling well, passed out, and hit her head, according to Coconut Creek Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Scott Slavin.

Fire-Rescue arrived and transported Davids to the Northwest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m. Officials say Davids suffered multiple injuries from blunt force trauma.

During their investigation, detectives recovered a baseball bat at the home that is believed to have been used as a weapon. After gathering evidence, detectives found probable cause to arrest Johnson.

Johnson was arrested for Murder in the Seond Degree. He has been booked into the Broward County Jail with no bond.