Police are searching for a Coral Springs man who's accused of filming up shoppers' skirts at a South Florida mall.

Leonardo Gambasica, 47, is wanted in connection with the video voyeurism at the Town Center Mall, Boca Raton Police officials said Tuesday.

According to police, a female victim told a security officer that a man was standing behind her in the food court and was recording her using a camera strapped to his foot back on August 3.

Her friend had noticed the man position his foot so the camera could record up her skirt, police said. Security detained the suspect, Gambasica, until police officers arrived and seized his backpack.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found an electronic device with a small camera and SD card in the backpack, police said. The SD card had not only video of the victim who reported the suspect but also video of victims in other mall stores from the same day, police say.

The stores included PacSun, Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Boston Market, Apple and Forever 21, police said. There was also video from an unknown Publix, according to police.

Police said there is an active warrant for Gambasica, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 561-620-6148.