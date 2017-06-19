A man once accused of making online threats against members of Wilton Manors' gay community last year was back behind bars Monday.

Craig Allan Jungwirth was arrested in Orange County last week and booked into the Broward County jail Sunday for violation of probation related to a 2015 misdemeanor charge of defrauding an innkeeper, jail and court records showed.

Jungwirth, 51, made a brief appearance in court Monday morning, where a judge said he would be held without bond until his next court date, scheduled for June 26. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

The details of the probation violation were unknown.

Prosecutors in January dropped all charges against Jungwirth related to the alleged threats. He had been charged in September with the interstate transmission of a threatening communication.

Jungwirth was alleged to have made a Facebook threat to "exterminate" members of the LGBT community. Prosecutors said he wrote a message saying "none of you deserve to live" and alluded to planning a mass shooting even bigger than the Pulse nightclub massacre.

The charge was dropped weeks after the federal government admitted the evidence in the case was "weak."