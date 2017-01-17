Man Accused of Violent Attack on Woman in Sunny Isles Beach

A man is facing charges after police say he brutally attacked a woman in her car in Sunny Isles Beach.

Demetrice Alfonzo Fonville, 27, was arrested Monday on charges of armed sexual battery, armed burglary, kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated battery.

Fonville, who is homeless and an Army veteran, appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond.

"He has some significant mental health issues as a result of his service in the United States Army," public defender Elliot Snyder said.

According to an arrest report, the alleged attack happened Jan. 13. The victim said she left work and grabbed dinner on the way then drove to her apartment complex on Kings Point Drive.

Detectives say Fonville got into the victim's car, sat in the passenger seat and pepper sprayed her, then allegedly began beating her with his fists.

She tried getting away from him and finally did by opening one of the car door's, falling to the ground. As she fell Fonville continued attacking her and began to sexually assault her but a passerby heard the screams, the report said.

As he came over to help, Fonville ran off, according to the report.

The victim suffered several head injuries, including two black eyes, a broken nose, severely lacerated lip and missing teeth. She had to undergo surgery as well.

"This is a brutal, violent act committed on an innocent person who was sitting in their car in Sunny Isles Beach," Judge Mindy Glazer said in court.

Detectives say another woman was attacked in almost the same way at nearby Haulover Park in the 1500 block of Collins Avenue just 20 minutes earlier.