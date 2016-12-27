The man suspected of taking off his pants before stealing a luggage cart and driving it across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport bonded out of jail on Monday.

Outside jail, 27-year-old Richard Hogh was matter of fact when asked what happened Friday by the reporter from NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

“Don't do crystal meth,” Hogh repeated twice before adding “Don’t ruin your lives, kids”.

On a Chicago bound flight, police say the Canadian citizen sat in an unassigned first class seat, then claimed to be a pilot.

He was taken off the plane – then a cleaning service employee told police Hogh followed her on to a service elevator, where she challenged him for not having an ID badge.

About that time the elevator door opened and the witness says Hogh got out, took off his pants and walked in to an airport area not accessible to members of the public."

Police say Hogh hopped in the passenger seat of an airport luggage vehicle and told the driver he had a flight to catch.

Police say the driver got out as Hogh drove on to a taxiway towards an airport fire station. A firefighter made aware of what was happening hopped on, got the vehicle stopped and with other firefighters subdued him.

During the incident a spokeswoman for the greater Orlando Aviation Authority says pilots were told to avoid moving their aircraft. But there was no overall interruption to flight operations.