A 51-year-old Davie man was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old while the teen's mother was away at the store, police say.



Ronald Anthony Spradlin was arrested Friday on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a person 17 years of age by a person 24 years of age or older, Davie Police said.

According to the police report, the victim was camping with his mother and 13-year-old brother at KOA Campground in Davie for a few days when the campsite began flooding, forcing the family to relocate to campground's recreation center.

Spradlin told the mother if her family needed a place to stay they could sleep in his recreational vehicle for a few nights. Earlier in the week, the victim's mother befriended Spradlin who is a construction worker at the campsite.

The victim told police that on the first night in the RV, he and his brother slept in the same bed as Spradlin, while his mother and two other friends slept in the living room. The teen also told police he awakened a few times to find Spradlin staring at him.

The teen told police that on the second night while his mother went to the store, he went to Spradlin's room to go to sleep alone. When he woke up, Spradlin was tickling and kissing his back, the arrest report said.

He then stated Spradlin whispered in his ear to roll over on his back so he could perform oral sex on the teen. The police report states Spradlin continued whispering and then moved his hand inside of the teen's underwear, touching his genitals.

"I got up out of the bed and went outside the RV and texted my mom to please get here now I'm about to call the cops, Anthony sexually assaulted me," the victim told police, according to the report.

Investigators say based on the statement provided by the victim, Spradlin did intentionally touch the teen.

Spradlin was taken to the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

