Man Arrested for Deadly Stabbing During Dog Fight | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Man Arrested for Deadly Stabbing During Dog Fight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An Orange County man is accused of stabbing his neighbor's dog 10 times and killing it.

    Benjamin Klongerbo, 33, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty Monday.

    Orange County Sheriff's Office said Klongerbo fatally stabbed the dog while his own dog was fighting with his neighbor's pooch.

    The suspect's pit bull mix had jumped over a fence and started fighting with the other dog named Tiger, police said.

    An arrest report said when the homeowner found Klongerbo to help stop the fight he asked for a knife to separate the fighting dogs. Instead, witnesses said the suspect stabbed Tiger 10 times.

    Deputies said they found Klongerbo covered in blood.

    It is unknown if he has an attorney. 

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices