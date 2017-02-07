Man Arrested for Deadly Stabbing During Dog Fight

An Orange County man is accused of stabbing his neighbor's dog 10 times and killing it.

Benjamin Klongerbo, 33, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty Monday.

Orange County Sheriff's Office said Klongerbo fatally stabbed the dog while his own dog was fighting with his neighbor's pooch.

The suspect's pit bull mix had jumped over a fence and started fighting with the other dog named Tiger, police said.

An arrest report said when the homeowner found Klongerbo to help stop the fight he asked for a knife to separate the fighting dogs. Instead, witnesses said the suspect stabbed Tiger 10 times.

Deputies said they found Klongerbo covered in blood.

It is unknown if he has an attorney.