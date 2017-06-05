Man Arrested for Stealing Car

Police arrested a man in St. Augustine after he allegedly stole a car.

A police officer said he was conducting patrol when he noticed a car in a parking lot was reported stolen.

Police waited until the driver returned to the car. When the driver returned, the officers moved in and blocked the car in from being able to escape. The suspect, who was later identified as Robert Hardister, 25, was eventually arrested.

When police asked Hardister if he knew the car was stolen, he said “I’m pretty sure of it.” Hardister also told police that he was a drug dealer and said he gave someone meth. Hardister added that the car belongs to a “junky” and says he has experience “boosting cars,” which is slang for stealing cars.

Hardister is being charged with grand theft auto.