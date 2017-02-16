Man Arrested in Ambush Murder in Lauderhill: Police

Surveillance footage released Wednesday shows the moments 34-year-old Gary Wallock was gunned down outside the Lobster and Seafood Warehouse at 1854 Northwest 38th Avenue Monday. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

Police say they've arrested a man who was caught on camera ambushing and gunning down another man in Lauderhill last month.

Trace O’Brian Walker, 26, was arrested in West Palm Beach Wednesday in the January 16 murder of 34-year-old Gary Wallock, Lauderhill Police said.

Walker was in custody at the Broward County Main Jail Thursday, where he was being held without bond. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Police said Wallock and a woman were walking out of the Lobster and Seafood Warehouse at 1854 Northwest 38th Avenue when a man ran up and shot Wallock several times in the back of the head.

Surveillance video showed the gunman standing over Wallock, unloading his firearm. He even fired several shots at the woman who ran away in terror.

Wallock was shot at least 13 times and it's possible 25 or more shots in total were fired, police said. The shooting happened in broad daylight on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Wallock died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.