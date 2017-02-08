A Hialeah man is facing charges after police say he carjacked another man who was selling the car during a test drive.

Julio Ceasar Marquez, 30, was arrested Tuesday on an armed carjacking charge, according to a Miami-Dade Police arrest report.

Marquez appeared in court Wednesday where he was ordered held on $7,500 bond.

Detectives say Marquez called the victim who was selling a car, saying he wanted to go for a test drive back in December. Marquez showed up with a friend to see the car and they went on the test drive.

The arrest report says Marquez, the co-defendant and the victim all got in and drove off, but then the car started making a strange noise. They pulled over and saw a metal object hanging from the muffler. After removing it they drove off again.

But then on 95th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue, Marquez pulled over again, got out of the car and went to the front passenger side where the victim was sitting. Meantime, the co-defendant held something up to the victim's head from behind.

The victim said he was scared for his life and did as the suspects told him to do. Detectives were able to track the cell number used to call the victim to Marquez.

Marquez told detectives that he gave the car to the co-defendant for $50, and then the co-defendant said he was playing a joke on the victim. The co-defendant remains unknown.