Man Arrested in Murder of Miami-Dade Corrections Officer: Pembroke Pines Police
Man Arrested in Murder of Miami-Dade Corrections Officer: Pembroke Pines Police

    A man has been arrested in the January murder of a Miami-Dade Corrections officer in his Pembroke Pines home, police said Tuesday.

    Brian Fairweather, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Daveon Hall, Pembroke Pines Police said.

    Fairweather was being held without bond. It's unknown if he's hired an attorney.

    Hall was found shot to death in his apartment by his mother. The 15-year veteran with the Miami-Dade Corrections Department didn't report for work and his mother had gone to see why.

    "I had it in my heart that someone would be caught," mother Barabara Drummond said Tuesday. "I pray that justice will prevail."

    According to an arrest report, a neighbor told police she had become involved in a romantic relationship with Hall. She said she was married to Fairweather but the two were separated.

    The neighbor said Fairweather had learned of the relationship and confronted Hall a few days before the murder, the report said.

    Fairweather met with detectives in February and told them he was aware of the relationship but was not upset with Hall after learning about it, the report said. He denied being involved in the murder, the report said.

    But according to the report, Fairweather admitted to two people that he was involved in the murder. When he was interviewed again he said he believed an acquaintance killed Hall, the report said.

    Published at 6:48 PM EDT on Apr 26, 2016 | Updated at 11:27 PM EDT on Apr 26, 2016

