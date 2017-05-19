Police are investigating after 15-year-old Milinda Michel was shot outside her North Miami Beach home.

Police have arrested a man they say shot a 15-year-old girl at her North Miami Beach home last week,leaving her critically injured.

Genesis Tavar Anderson, 24, is charged with attempted murder in the May 11 shooting of Milinda Michel at her home on Northwest 14th Avenue, North Miami Beach Police said.

According to an arrest report, Anderson and the teen have been friends for about five months but had a falling out about a month ago.

Michel told detectives that on the night of the shooting she was in her bedroom when she heard a knock on the front door. When she answered the door, she found Anderson and another man standing on the porch, the report said.

Anderson pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot her once in the chest, the report said. Michel was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in critical condition and had to undergo surgery for several hours.

The report said Michel was later able to identify Anderson as the man who shot her. Anderson denied shooting her but said he was in the general area during the time she was shot, the report said.

Anderson remained behind bars without bond Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Michel is a 9th grade student at North Miami Beach Senior High.