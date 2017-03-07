Man Arrested for Etching Swastikas Into Cars on Miami Beach

Police have arrested a homeless man for scratching swastikas into cars in Miami Beach last month, officials said Tuesday.

Timothy Merriam, 61, was arrested on charges including criminal mischief and criminal mischief with an impairment of a business operation, Miami Beach Police said.

Police said they will be working with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office to determine if hate crime charges will be filed.

Residents said they found five cars keyed with swastikas near Prairie Avenue and 28th Street on the morning of Feb. 26.

Police said Merriam was arrested the same day for a series of tire slashings on Citi bikes. According to police, more than 100 bikes had their tires slashed over a 30-day period.

Merriam was arrested for the tire slashings, and police said they found video evidence that Merriam was involved in both the tire slashings and the swastikas.

Merriam was booked into jail and was being held on $10,000 bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.