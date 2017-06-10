Man Barricaded Inside Pinecrest Home Fatally Shot by Police

A man was shot and killed by police after barricading himself inside his Pinecrest home for hours late Friday night.

Pinecrest Police Department received at call around 10:41 p.m. of a disturbance at a home located along 127th and southwest 82 Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they spoke with the wife of 82-year-old Theodore Brendecke. She and her son told police Brendecke had been drinking, he was armed and told her he planned on shooting a police officer.

Officers escorted the wife and son out of home and attempted to make contact with Brendecke.

"Once he decided not to come out of the room, the officer contacted the Special Response Team of the Miami-Dade Police Department and negotiators," MDPD Detective Dan Ferrin said. "Once they arrived, they attempted to make a dialogue with this individual and shots were fired."

After police shot Brendecke, he was was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured during the shooting.



Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement State Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.