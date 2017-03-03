Man Caught Sexually Attacking Woman on Miami Beach: Police

A man was caught sexually attacking an incapacitated woman on the sand on Miami Beach, police said.

Aaron Wolf, 28, was arrested Thursday after detectives say he attacked the victim on the beach on 17th Street.

According to an arrest report, a man working at a nearby restaurant noticed Wolf carrying a woman on his shoulder while walking toward the beach.

The witness said moments later he saw the suspect lying on top of the incapacitated woman whit his pants down. The woman's face was covered with a sheet, according to a police report.

Police were called to the scene. When an officer approached Wolf, he allegedly said "Everything's ok, officer. She is my girlfriend."

Wolf was apprehended and taken to TGK.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Wolf was charged with sexual battery. He was ordered held on $20,000 bond.