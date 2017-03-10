A man is behind bars after allegedly starting a fire inside a Coral Gables bank after he couldn’t withdraw more money than he had in his account.

According to police, 48-year-old Luis Acevedo was outside the Chase Bank branch at 1570 S. Dixie Highway when the manager came to work. Acevedo went inside and tried to take out $100 – but was denied when the manager said he had just $2 in his account.

Investigative Married Mother Dies After Cosmetic Surgery in Miami

After an argument, Acevedo went inside a bathroom at the bank and left minutes later. The manager said he smelled smoke and discovered a burnt paper and propane tank inside a trash can. The bank was evacuated and no one was injured while crews put out the fire.

Acevedo was later found under the Metrorail on Red Road by South Miami Police, where one officer said he noticed Acevedo the night before with the same propane tank. Police later reviewed surveillance tape from the bank that showed Acevedo was the only person who had entered the bathroom since the branch opened.

He was transported to a local hospital for a medical issue before being taken to jail. Acevedo is charged with first degree arson and being held on $10,000 bond.