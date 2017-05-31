A South Florida man is behind bars after police say he allegedly went into the Planation home of his ex-girlfriend and killed her dog over the weekend.

32-year-old Felipe Osorio Aravena was taken into custody and faces several charges, including burglary and charges relating to the animal’s death. He is being held with no bond.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Aravena’s former girlfriend – 47 year old Daniela Jaramillo – told officers she had met him early that night at a motel in Plantation, where he took her cell phone and through it in the pool before stealing her SUV.

Aravena then went into her home on the 12300 block of NW 6th Street, just east of Flamingo Road, and entered through an unlocked door. There, Jaramillo’s dog began to bark at him.

Saying he had entered the home to wait for his ex and apologize, Aravena allegedly kicked the dog before taking out a knife and cutting the animal’s abdomen and neck, causing it to die.

Jaramillo’s son, who was home at the time, heard the animal’s cries and chased Aravena to a nearby home, where 911 was called. He was eventually taken into custody blocks away from the home, where police also recovered the knife allegedly used in the killing in a nearby lot.

The Sun-Sentinel is also reporting that Aravena, a citizen of Chile, is listed by ICE officals as having overstayed a non-immigrant visa and could face federal charges and possible deportation once the case is resolved.