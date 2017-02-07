RAW VIDEO: Authorities are searching for a man dressed as a construction worker who was caught on camera stealing a work trailer from a construction site in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Authorities are searching for a man dressed as a construction worker who was caught on camera stealing a work trailer from a construction site in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The burglary happened back on Christmas morning at the site in the 200 block of Pine Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

The suspect, who was wearing a neon yellow vest and orange hardhat, pulled up to the site in a white Ford F-150 and cut open the lock on a fence. He then hitched the 14-foot trailer to his truck.

As the suspect started to drive away, he had to move a trash can out of the street. A surveillance camera from a nearby home captured the suspect during the burglary, officials said.

The trailer had the company's name, Barron Development, on the side panels and rear door. It also has distinctive purple designs on its sides.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.