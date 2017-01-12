A man accused of dealing drugs and buying guns stolen in burglaries is now facing murder charges after police say two people died during a drug bust in Sunrise.

Robert Joseph Goldsmith, 30, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges including two counts of murder, aggravated fleeing, selling cocaine and driving with a license suspended, according to a Sunrise Police arrest report.

Goldsmith was being held without bond Thursday, Broward County jail records showed. He was appointed a public defender in court Thursday morning.

Police said they had received information that Goldsmith, who had an active warrant in Broward for aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm, was purchasing guns that had been stolen during burglaries and that he was also dealing drugs.

A confidential source arranged to meet Goldsmith on Tuesday at an apartment complex at 3200 Northwest 84th Avenue, where the source was to buy $100 in crack cocaine from Goldsmith, police said.

Goldsmith showed up in a four-door car and met with the source in a secluded area of the parking lot, police said. When officers approached, Goldsmith tried to drive off but went into a nearby canal and the car rolled upside down and quickly became submerged, police said.

Goldsmith was able to exit the car and was taken into custody. Goldsmith said nothing about anyone else being in the car and it wasn't until detectives asked that he told them two people had been in the backseat, police said.

Several detectives jumped into the canal but weren't able to get into the car. Fire rescue responded and divers were also unable to find anyone.

It wasn't until the car was pulled from the canal that the bodies of a man and woman were found inside, police said. The woman was later identified as Hannah Gonzalez, and the man was identified as 24-year-old Marquis Garcia.