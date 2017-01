An active investigation continues after a man was found fatally shot along a Southwest Miami-Dade road Thursday night.

Miami-Dade Police say the victim was shot near the intersection of SW 200th Street and 114th Avenue shortly before 8:30 PM. Officials say he tried to run for help, but collapsed on the sidewalk and later died.

Officers are still searching for the alleged gunman, who fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.