Man Fatally Shot While Attending Wake in Overtown

Two men gunned down Friday night while they were attending a wake.

An 18-year-old was shot in the head and another man was struck by gunfire while attending a wake in Miami's Overtown on Friday night.

Miami Police and rescue crews rushed to 16th Street and Northwest 4th Avenue around 10 p.m., where two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

"We do know that multiple shots were heard being fired," said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat. "We don't know how many shooters there were."

The victims were attending a wake when the shooting broke out. Miami Fire Rescue rushed both men to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The 18-year-old was transported in critical condition where he later died. The second victim suffered a gunshot injury to his thigh and is expected to survive.

"We need information of persons that perhaps saw something," Fallat said. "We don't know how many gunman. But we are speaking to people, so it's imperative if someone caught a glimpse of what the shooter looked like to immediately call us with information."

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.