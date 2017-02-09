A Tampa man pulled out his cell phone to record a woman who left her child in a car.

A man in Tampa was concerned when he saw a woman leave her child alone in her car outside a convenience store. He decided to pull out his cellphone and start recording.

NBC 6 affiliate in Tampa, WFLA, reports the man behind the camera as Tony Strong. He stopped at a WaWa for a cup of coffee when he noticed the child was left in the backseat without the air conditioner running.

That prompted Strong to follow the woman and confront her with his cell phone recording. In the video, Strong questioned the woman but, she didn’t seem bothered by his rebuke.

“You know you left your kid in the car, right? What if it was the summertime?” said the man.

The woman walked away toward the cashier. The man continued to follow her.

“I’m just saying, you shouldn’t be leaving your kid in the car.”

She answered back, “He’s perfectly fine. The air conditioner was on.”

He kept recording as the woman walked out of the store, got in her car and drove off. Strong said his concern was for the child’s safety.

Experts recommend parents to never leave their children alone in cars, not matter what the situation may be.

The age of the child in the woman’s car is unknown.

According to Florida State Law, a parent, legal guardian, or any other person responsible for a child, younger than 6 years of age, may not leave the child unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle, for a period in excess of 15 minutes, if the motor is running, or if the child’s health is at risk.