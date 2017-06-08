Police arrested a Florida man who left the scene of an accident and walked down U.S. Highway 441 naked.

Police arrested a Florida man who was found walking naked along a highway after he fled the scene of a car accident Wednesday night, officials said.

Andrew Humphries, 18, walked away from the area of U.S. Highway 441 and SE 81st Street and was later found in the 8900 block of the highway, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

He was "completely nude," according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

When an officer made contact with him, Humphries walked toward the front of the police car and attempted to open the door, which was locked. He was restrained, placed in handcuffs and moved into the back of the car, officials said.

Humphries then kicked the rear passenger door and began to pull on the metal cage, causing about $1,000 in damage, authorities said. The entire door will likely need to be replaced, police said.

Earlier, after leaving the scene of the accident, Humphries had approached a parked police car at the Marion County Sheriff’s South Multi-District Office, pulled the handle off the door while trying to open it and urinated on the car, causing about $700 worth of damage, officials said.

Humphries is being charged with one count of felony criminal mischief, property damage of $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also conducting a separate investigation into the car crash.