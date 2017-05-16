NBC 6's Marissa Bagg has details after the student was taken to an area hospital following the Tuesday morning incident.

A student was taken to the hospital after being found stabbed Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Northwest Miami-Dade charter school.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene near Northwest 135th Street and 34th Avenue in Opa-locka shortly after 8:30 a.m., where the victim was found in the passenger seat of a car with what appeared to be a stab wound to the stomach, officials said.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, just outside North Park High School as the victim was loaded into an ambulance and taken to an area hospital, where his condition is unknown. Officials say the victim was alert while being transported.

"Everything started with a fight and it escalated into something else," said Jose Cabrera, a student at the school.

Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson told NBC 6 confirmed the victim is a student at the school and that one person has been taken into custody. No other details have been released.

