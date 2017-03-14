Man Helps Woman Escape Hospital in Pembroke Pines: Police

Police are searching for a woman who pulled off an escape from a Pembroke Pines hospital where she had been admitted involuntarily for mental health issues.

Genevieve Mittermaier, 47, was able to escape the South Florida State Hospital facility at 800 East Cypress Drive with the help of a man around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Pembroke Pines Police said.

Mittermaier, who was a patient at the hospital and had been court-ordered to stay there, received help from a man in a black BMW sedan with a California license plate, police said.

According to police, Mittermaier was seen on a wireless phone shortly before the car pulled up and the man tossed a rope ladder over a fence at the hospital. Mittermaier used the ladder to climb over the fence and escape, police said.

The relationship between Mittermaier and the man is unknown. Police say she is endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.