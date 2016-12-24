Man Hospitalized in SW Miami-Dade House

A man was hospitalized after a house in Southwest Miami-Dade went up in flames late Friday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke coming from a house located at 12900 Southwest 112 Avenue at around 11:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. As crews began to combat the flames, they located an unresponsive man in one of the rear bedrooms of the house.

They immediately started performing resuscitation efforts on the man. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No further details were made immediately available.