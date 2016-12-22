A 22-year-old man jumped off the top deck about 30 miles south of Key Largo as the ship was coming back to South Florida. (Published 6 hours ago)

Officials say a 22-year-old man intentionally jumped overboard from the top deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was returning to Port Everglades.

The incident took place before 2 a.m. Thursday as the Independence of the Seas was in route back to South Florida. Witnesses notified crew members of seeing a person jumping from the ship about 30 miles southeast of Key Largo.

Officials on board notified the Coast Guard and helped with the search for the man before continuing their return to shore around 6:15 a.m.

Coast Guard crews continued their search for the man Thursday.

The Independence of the Seas had taken off from South Florida on December 16th and had made multiple stops, including in Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to America.