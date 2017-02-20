Man Killed After Being Struck by Train Near Orlando While Walking on Tracks: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
Man Killed After Being Struck by Train Near Orlando While Walking on Tracks: Police

    WESH-TV

    One man was killed after he was struck by an Amtrak train near Orlando Sunday night.

    According to NBC affiliate WESH-TV, the incident took place around 8 p.m. near the overpass of US 17-92 in Winter Park. The man was reportedly walking on the train tracks when he was hit.

    Fire crews pulled the man from under the train, but he died at an area hospital. His name has not been released.

    The train was carrying 160 passengers from Miami to New York and no one onboard was hurt. After being delayed for almost three hours, it eventually resumed service.

    Published 1 minute ago

