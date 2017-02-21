Man Killed for Gold Chain in Miami Gardens: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Man Killed for Gold Chain in Miami Gardens: Police

Killing was captured on surveillance camera

    Miami Gardens Police
    Evan Flynn

    Miami Gardens police say a man was shot and killed for a gold necklace and now they're hoping surveillance footage will help find the killer.

    Evan Flynn, 22, was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Northwest 206th Street Thursday night. Police say he was leaving a friend's home when he was approached by the gunman.

    A nearby surveillance camera showed the gunman open fire, hitting Flynn. The suspect then stole his gold necklace and fled the scene.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

    Published 56 minutes ago

