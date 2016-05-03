A Miami Police officer fatally shot a man who they say stabbed a woman and her 2-year-old daughter with a knife in Little Havana early Thursday. NBC 6's Julia Bagg reports. (Published Thursday, April 28, 2016)



A Miami Police officer fatally shot a man who they say stabbed a woman and her 2-year-old daughter with a knife in Little Havana early Thursday.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street.

According to police, the officer was on patrol when he encountered the knife-wielding man involved in a dispute with a bloodied woman screaming for help.

The officer opened fire, killing him. The woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she later died. She was later identified as 46-year-old Joenny Maribel Medina Feliz.

According to police, the victim's 18 and 2-year-old daughters were present just before an officer arrived. The two-year-old child suffered a stab wound to the chest and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where she underwent emergency surgery.

The 18-year-old daughter wasn't harmed. Police are working to determine the relationship between the suspect and woman.

Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes said in a press conference that the officer involved in the shooting is understandably "shaken" after the incident. He has been identified as Officer Juan Herrera.

As the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, the involved officer will be administratively reassigned.

Ortiz says Herrera is an 11-year veteran of the force, and is calling him a hero who stopped the situation from becoming much worse.

The deceased suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Kendar del Rosario.