Miami-Dade Police are asking the public for any information about a man they say was making threats to shoot people at an Aventura synagogue.

Officials say Steven Brooks was seen on August 14th threatening people at the Beit David Highland Lakes Shul Synagogue on NE 209th Street. Brooks was not arrested, but police say he had been given two previous trespassing warnings.

Brooks reportedly told police he has just six months left to live and “does not care” if he gets arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information about Brooks or any other threats to contact Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.