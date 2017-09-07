Man Preparing Home for Hurricane Irma Falls Off Roof: MDFR - NBC 6 South Florida
Man Preparing Home for Hurricane Irma Falls Off Roof: MDFR

    A man getting his home ready for the potentially "dangerous" impact Hurricane Irma was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after falling off his roof.

    According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the man was attempting to remove a solar water heater from his roof when he fell off and injured himself.

    He was lowered from the roof utilizing the ladder from the fire truck and a specialized basket. He was then transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment, MDFR says.

    On Wednesday, a Weston man was airlifted a hospital after falling off a ladder while putting up shutters.

    Authorities are urging the South Florida community preparing for Hurricane Irma, to please do so safely. MDFR advises residents to use gloves, secure ladders properly when climbing and hydrate when working outdoors for extended periods.

