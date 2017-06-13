Man Targeted By Armed Robber in Driveway in Coral Gables

Raw video shows a man getting robbed as he pulls up to his driveway in Coral Gables.

A Coral Gables neighborhood is shaken after a homeowner was targeted in broad daylight by a brazen armed robber.

Recently released surveillance video shows the victim getting out of his car in his driveway when a white BMW pulls up and a man with a gun darts toward him. The victim dropped a bag loaded with jewelry and sprinted away. The armed man scooped up the bag of jewelry and ran back to the BMW and drove off.

The robbery happened Saturday morning on the 4000 block of Ingram Highway in Coral Gables.

"It's a little scary," said neighbor Tori Convey. People who live in the neighborhood say it’s an area where they feel safe no matter the time of day. But, that has now changed.

Coral Gables Armed Robbery on Tape

Surveillance video shows a man robbing a man outside his home in Coral Gables. (Published 5 hours ago)

"I feel like there's no better place to live honestly," said Convey.

The victim was not hurt, officials said in a press release. Coral Gables police have not publicly said whether the suspect followed the man home nor have they released a price tag on the stolen jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.