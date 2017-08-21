The man was rushed to the hospital and the man suspected of committing the crime was arrested Monday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

An Opa-Locka man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was attacked entering a local business Monday morning.

Police say the 60-year-old victim was opening the Northwest Seafood Outlet on NW 27th Avenue and 140th Street when a man who had been hiding inside attacked him.

Rescue crews found the victim, who was hit over the head with an unknown object, in a pool of blood and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

The 48-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Police have not released his name or the name of the victim.