Man Rushed to Hospital After Assault at Opa-Locka Seafood Market - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Man Rushed to Hospital After Assault at Opa-Locka Seafood Market

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The man was rushed to the hospital and the man suspected of committing the crime was arrested Monday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

    An Opa-Locka man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was attacked entering a local business Monday morning.

    Police say the 60-year-old victim was opening the Northwest Seafood Outlet on NW 27th Avenue and 140th Street when a man who had been hiding inside attacked him.

    Rescue crews found the victim, who was hit over the head with an unknown object, in a pool of blood and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

    The 48-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Police have not released his name or the name of the victim.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices