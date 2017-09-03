Man Rushed to Hospital After Jet Ski Accident Off Haulover Beach - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Man Rushed to Hospital After Jet Ski Accident Off Haulover Beach

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Rushed to Hospital After Jet Ski Accident Off Haulover Beach
    AP

    A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday night following a personal watercraft accident near Haulover Beach.

    According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Felipe Lay, a man was riding a jet ski Sunday off of Haulover Beach, when the water craft hit the wake of a boat he was thrown off. Lay says the man was then run over by a boat passing near him.

    He suffered a significant leg injury, authorities say.

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transferred the man to Aventura Hospital in serious condition.

    Published 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices