Man Shoots, Kills Dog Found Mauling His Cat in Palmetto Bay

Second dog injured in shooting; homeowner won't face charges

    Police say a Palmetto Bay homeowner shot at two dogs that attacked his cats, killing one.

    A man shot and killed one dog and injured another after they attacked his cat outside his Palmetto Bay home Thursday morning.

    Miami-Dade Police said the homeowner heard a commotion outside his home in the 9300 block of Southwest 180th Street and found the two dogs mauling his cat.

    The dogs turned on him and he opened fire, killing one of them. The other one ran off and was later found. Miami-Dade Animal Services officials said it has been stabilized.

    The homeowner won't face charges but the owner of the dog will be cited, officials said.

    Published 46 minutes ago

