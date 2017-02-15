Man Shot, Rushed to Hospital After Shooting Outside Hollywood Apartment Complex | NBC 6 South Florida
Man Shot, Rushed to Hospital After Shooting Outside Hollywood Apartment Complex

    A 29-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a morning shooting near a Hollywood apartment complex.

    Police responded to the scene at the Hollywood Oaks development before 7 a.m. Crews could be seen around the security area in front of the gated community.

    Hollywood Police confirmed that man was shot and transported in serious condition. They have not released any additional information at this time.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

